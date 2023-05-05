Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Stock Holdings Raised by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,426,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,714 shares during the period. Spirit Airlines accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Spirit Airlines worth $27,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 176,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. 459,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,215. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.19. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $25.67.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Spirit Airlines, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

