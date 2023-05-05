Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spok from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Spok Announces Dividend

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Spok’s payout ratio is presently 114.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,190 shares of Spok stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $63,509.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 815,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,860.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,509.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 815,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,860.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $25,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,099.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,856 shares of company stock valued at $327,432. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spok in the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

