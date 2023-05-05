Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $151.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus raised their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.67.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

