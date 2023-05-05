Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Has $268.50 Million Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,000 shares during the quarter. Copa comprises approximately 14.9% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 7.70% of Copa worth $268,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Copa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $90.76 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. Copa had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Copa’s revenue was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

