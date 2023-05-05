Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Sells 48,922 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,922 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics comprises approximately 0.7% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of IPG Photonics worth $13,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $116.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $134.81.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 16,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $2,016,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,378,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,603,697.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,675. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

