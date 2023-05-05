SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. SPX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $3.80-$3.95 EPS.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPXC traded up $12.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. The company had a trading volume of 814,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,344,000.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

In other news, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $1,953,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,242,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $795,421.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider J Randall Data sold 28,826 shares of SPX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $1,953,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,124 shares in the company, valued at $6,242,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,421. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

