STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.18.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $64.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.