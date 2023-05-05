Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Lifted by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 10,408 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,177,698. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.53. The firm has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

