Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

SRCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $684.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.61 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.