Stewart Asset Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin comprises approximately 3.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39,318 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total transaction of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $8.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $331.09. 125,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,582. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.20 and its 200 day moving average is $314.32. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.08.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

