Stewart Asset Management LLC Sells 631 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Stewart Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for 1.8% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MSCI by 57.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.22.

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI traded up $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $468.50. 32,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,806. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

