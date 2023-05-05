Stifel Nicolaus Trims Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Target Price to $24.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVRI. TheStreet lowered Everi from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.71. Everi has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 2.34.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese sold 38,398 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $714,586.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,211.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock valued at $923,333 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,034,000 after buying an additional 231,099 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,723,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,125,000 after buying an additional 250,666 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Everi by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,937 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Everi by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,856,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

