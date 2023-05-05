STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,411,591 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,783 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $156,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2,911.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,004 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 129,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter worth about $579,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,772 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 105.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,672 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 103,964 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NYSE:STM traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 1,885,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

