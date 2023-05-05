StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
RAVE stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Rave Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 75.23% and a net margin of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter.
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the management and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants. The Pizza Inn Franchising and Pie Five Franchising segments establish franchisees, licensees, and territorial rights.
