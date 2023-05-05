StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.97.

U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1,301.8% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 139,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 129,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

