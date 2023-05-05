StockNews.com Begins Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $40.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.97.
U.S. Global Investors Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is 40.91%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the Investment Management Services and Corporate Investments segments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
