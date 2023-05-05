StockNews.com Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

