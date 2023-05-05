StockNews.com Downgrades Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMO opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $58.99.
About Imperial Oil
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.