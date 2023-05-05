StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.07% of Nabriva Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

