StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
