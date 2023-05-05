StockNews.com Lowers Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CLW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clearwater Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

Shares of CLW opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $538.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $46.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

In related news, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $326,816.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,538.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Murphy sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $88,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,371 shares of company stock worth $721,829 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 17.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 24.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 290,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

