StockNews.com Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

Insider Activity

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

