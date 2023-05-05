StockNews.com Upgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.55.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $19.51.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AALGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

