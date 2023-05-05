Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) were up 11.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.12 and last traded at $12.00. Approximately 251,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 303,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 11.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 814.73% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%. The business had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 24,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $249,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,758 shares in the company, valued at $867,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 58,899 shares of company stock worth $592,632 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

