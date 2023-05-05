STP Price Hits $0.0468 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0468 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $90.98 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STP has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00026077 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019440 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00018007 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,025.94 or 1.00047408 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About STP

STPT is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04709962 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $3,174,400.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

