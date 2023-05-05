Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 8,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.
Strategic Metals Stock Down 6.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$31.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.
About Strategic Metals
Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.
