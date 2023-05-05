Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s 9th Largest Position

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,383 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 48,597 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 3.0% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $67,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Stryker by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Stryker by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $283.64. The stock had a trading volume of 291,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,112. The stock has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

