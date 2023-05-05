Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 4.0% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SYK traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.89. 163,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,891. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

