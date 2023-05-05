Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDFGet Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.