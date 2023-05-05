Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $26.70.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
