Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sumitomo Realty & Development (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.87. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

About Sumitomo Realty & Development

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Leasing, Sales, Construction, Brokerage, and Other. The Leasing segment consists and manages leasing of office buildings, residences and other properties. The Sales segment segment consists of condominiums, detached houses, and land lots.

