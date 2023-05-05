Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Insider Eric Levenhagen Sells 1,272 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 1,272 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $23,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,572. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 27th, Eric Levenhagen sold 15,039 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $280,928.52.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Eric Levenhagen sold 4,708 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $87,710.04.

Sun Country Airlines Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $17.14 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.95 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.05 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,924,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,420,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,547,000 after buying an additional 506,993 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,204,000. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNCY shares. TheStreet raised Sun Country Airlines from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

