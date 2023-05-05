Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 247.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835,237 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.09% of Suncor Energy worth $50,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $28.51 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which engages in the development of petroleum resource basins. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment operates assets in the Athabasca oil sands of northeast Alberta.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.