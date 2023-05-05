Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $76.60

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.60 ($0.96) and last traded at GBX 78.43 ($0.98), with a volume of 709993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.25) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Superdry Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 115.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.47 million, a P/E ratio of 973.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Transactions at Superdry

Superdry Company Profile

In related news, insider Julian Dunkerton acquired 4,511,910 shares of Superdry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £3,429,051.60 ($4,284,172.41). Insiders purchased a total of 4,512,039 shares of company stock valued at $342,920,248 in the last three months. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Recommended Stories

