Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Surgery Partners Stock Down 5.6 %

SGRY opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $57.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $707.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.34 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surgery Partners news, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $34,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,645.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 20,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $672,008.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Baldock sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $34,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,645.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,274 shares of company stock worth $2,530,979 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

See Also

