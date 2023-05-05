SVB Leerink Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

SVB Leerink restated their outperform rating on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Danaher from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $242.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.73. Danaher has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Danaher

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

