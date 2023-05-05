Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,533 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of Raytheon Technologies worth $605,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after acquiring an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,327,000 after buying an additional 237,021 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $96.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

