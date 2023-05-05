Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 145,589 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $640,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 682,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,696,000 after buying an additional 19,778 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 136,345 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,695 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $339.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $451.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.