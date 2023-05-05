Swiss National Bank Sells 184,562 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 184,562 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Danaher worth $745,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after acquiring an additional 83,293 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.82 and a 200-day moving average of $256.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

