Swiss National Bank Sells 1,902,440 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,543,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,902,440 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Alphabet worth $2,000,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,539 shares of company stock worth $10,214,031 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.37. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $123.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

