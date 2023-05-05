Swiss National Bank Sells 91,256 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of Stryker worth $338,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.28. The company had a trading volume of 122,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,918. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,924,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock worth $86,317,863 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Articles

