Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SYY traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.77. 1,919,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.71. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 3,644.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

