TD Cowen Lowers Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $110.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $102.65. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 33.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

