TD Securities Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$130.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TMTNF. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF opened at $79.82 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $88.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

