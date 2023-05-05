TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.75

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $6.98. TechPrecision shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 2,863 shares traded.

TechPrecision Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

TechPrecision Company Profile

Techprecision Corp. engages in the business of metal fabrication and precision machining. It focuses on the manufacture of precision, large-scale fabricated and machined metal components and systems. The company was founded by Andrew A. Levy in February 2005 and is headquartered in Westminster, MA.

