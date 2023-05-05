Teekay (TK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter.
Teekay Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE TK opened at $5.15 on Friday. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $506.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
