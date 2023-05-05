Teekay (TK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter.

NYSE TK opened at $5.15 on Friday. Teekay has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $506.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 43,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 62,504 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teekay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

