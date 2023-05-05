Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Teleflex updated its FY23 guidance to $13.00 to $13.60 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $13.00-$13.60 EPS.

TFX stock traded up $9.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.05. The company had a trading volume of 299,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $182.65 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the first quarter worth $206,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

