Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.
Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance
Shares of TDS stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,154,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.81 million, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.
Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -924.88%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.
Featured Stories
