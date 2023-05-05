Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of TDS stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,154,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.81 million, a P/E ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.57.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -924.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

