Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Piper Sandler

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenaris from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $26.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Tenaris Increases Dividend

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Analysts predict that Tenaris will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Tenaris by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

