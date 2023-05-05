Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Holdings Trimmed by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,851,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 231,374 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.65% of Tenaris worth $135,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $27.41. 1,576,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,083. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Tenaris S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Tenaris had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

TS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.14.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. It operates through the Tubes and Other segments. The Tubes segment consists of the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

