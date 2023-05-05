Terra (LUNA) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $322.78 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Terra coin can now be bought for about $1.21 or 0.00004110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $322.78 million and $27.95 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003744 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 265,857,505 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

