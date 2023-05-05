Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,824,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 623,902 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.0% of Swiss National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Tesla worth $1,333,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 4,285 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,350,044 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $165,918,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 12,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $165.06 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $523.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day moving average of $176.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.