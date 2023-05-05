TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after acquiring an additional 33,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TGTX opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 2.07. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,124.10% and a negative return on equity of 173.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

