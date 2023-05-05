The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group updated its FY23 guidance to at least $24.70 EPS.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 7.0 %

CI stock traded up $17.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.74. 3,727,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.11 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average is $297.60.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in The Cigna Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

