The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Cigna Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $359.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.42.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $253.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.11 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.01 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

