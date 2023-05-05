The Global Smaller Companies Trust (LON:GSCT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:GSCT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 145.40 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 144 ($1.80). Approximately 395,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 523,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.40 ($1.79).

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.12 million, a PE ratio of -600.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Global Smaller Companies Trust

In other news, insider Nicholas Bannerman acquired 4,000 shares of The Global Smaller Companies Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £5,760 ($7,196.40). 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Global Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

